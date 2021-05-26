Navi Mumbai: Civic chief Abhijit Bangar inspects ongoing pre-monsoon work

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) inspected the ongoing nullah and gutter cleaning work as part of the pre-monsoon work. He visited Nerul, Vashi, Belapur and Koparkhairane wards during his visit. He was accompanied by the deputy commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Babasaheb Rajale and City Engineer Sanjay Desai.

In Nerul ward, skid steer loader was used to clean soil and stones accumulated the hills in a large natural nullah passing under Sion Panvel Highway. Bangar directed to complete the work of the culvert parallel to Sion Panvel Highway. Similarly, the commissioner also instructed to complete the cleaning of the nallah near Raheja expeditiously and to increase the number of workers as required.