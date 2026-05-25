Navi Mumbai Civic Body Warns: Complete SIR Mapping With 2002 Voter List Or Risk Name Deletion From Electoral Rolls |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mapping process to ensure their names continue to remain in the electoral rolls.

Election Commission's SIR programme

According to the civic body, the Election Commission of India has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme aimed at making electoral rolls more accurate, updated and transparent. As part of the exercise, authorities are matching names in the 2024-25 electoral rolls with entries from the final electoral roll of 2002.

Officials said voters must verify and map their names with the 2002 voter list. Those who were not eligible voters in 2002 due to age must complete mapping using the names of their parents or paternal grandparents that appear in the 2002 electoral rolls. Citizens whose family names are not found in the 2002 list will be required to provide proof of birth during the SIR process.

Mapping requirements for different categories

The civic body stated that the mapping exercise is necessary for verification of Indian citizenship, which is one of the primary qualifications for inclusion in the electoral rolls. Authorities warned that failure to complete the mapping process may result in removal of names from the voter list, which could directly affect benefits linked to citizenship.

Explaining the procedure, officials said voters can visit voter.eci.gov.in⁠ and use the “Search your Name in Last SIR” option to locate their details in the 2002 electoral rolls. If their names are found, voters must note the Assembly constituency number, part number and serial number before contacting their designated Booth Level Officer (BLO) for mapping.

Warning on consequences of non-compliance

If a voter’s name is not found in the 2002 rolls, they must instead search for the names of their parents or grandparents and provide those details to the BLO for verification and mapping.

The corporation also informed citizens that they can search for their names in the 2002 voter list through the voters.eci.gov.in⁠ and check their names in the current electoral rolls through the electoralsearch.eci.gov.in⁠.

The “ECI NET” mobile application is also available on app stores for accessing both records.

Officials added that BLOs are currently undertaking verification of unclear or distorted photographs, removal of illogical or duplicate entries, and demographic similarity checks as part of the revision programme.

“One eligible voter should not be deprived of voting rights and no ineligible name should remain in the electoral roll. Citizens should take the initiative to verify their names without fear, as this is important for strengthening democracy,” said Sunil Pawar.

He further warned that action to delete names not found during the verification process is likely to begin soon. “Every voter should complete the mapping of their name with the 2002 electoral roll at the earliest. If a name is deleted due to non-verification, the voter will have to undergo the registration process again to restore it,” Pawar said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/