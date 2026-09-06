Navi Mumbai Civic Body Reviews Preparations For All India Official Language Conference At Vashi | AI

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has reviewed arrangements for the sixth All India Official Language Conference, which will be held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi on September 14 and 15.

National-Level Event To Draw Officials From Across India

The two-day national-level event is being organised by the Department of Official Language, Government of India, and is expected to draw a large number of officers and employees from government departments, public sector undertakings and banks from across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend the conference.

Given the scale of the event and NMMC's role as the local civic authority, Shinde convened a special coordination meeting with officials from the municipal corporation, police, traffic police, Public Works Department and CIDCO.

Officials Directed To Ensure Smooth Arrangements

He directed officials from all concerned agencies to ensure that responsibilities related to the conference are carried out efficiently and that all necessary arrangements are completed in coordination with one another.

NMMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Circle 1, Dr Amol Palve, has been appointed as the civic body's nodal officer for coordinating arrangements for the event.

During the meeting, Lieutenant Colonel Ram Naresh Sharma, the nodal officer appointed by the Union government for planning the conference, also participated virtually. He reviewed the preparations and offered suggestions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Shinde instructed officials of all participating agencies to remain in constant communication and work in close coordination to ensure that the conference is conducted in a well-organised and seamless manner.

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