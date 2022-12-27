e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Civic body ramps up testing after active cases tally reaches 4

The number of active cases had come down to just one. However, for the last three days, there was no recovery and three new cases were reported. All patients are in home isolation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI Photo
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw three cases of Covid in the last three days. However, the number of active cases of Covid is just 4 in the city.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising Covid cases in some countries including China, NMMC‘s Health Department took a close look at the daily Covid testing and vaccination drives.

China observed surge in cases in large numbers

In China, patients of 'BF.7' variants of Omicron have been found in large numbers. Even in India, four patients of the same variants have also been found in Gujarat and Orissa. The civic administration cleared that the threat of Covid is still not over.

At present, more than 500 RT-PCR testing and more than 600 Antigen testing are being conducted daily and there is a plan to increase testing upto 2000 per day. 

article-image

