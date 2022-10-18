Navi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition

Dignitaries pose for a photo at the Electric Vehicle International Exhibition | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took a collaborative role in organizing an international exhibition on electric vehicles, charging stations, batteries and allied services, maintaining an environmental perspective.

Drive Electric Expo, organized at CIDCO Exhibition Center on October 14 and 15, was attended by renowned industry groups in the country related to electric vehicles and equipment.

In this exhibition, NMMC also set up a public awareness stall which highlighted the need to increase the use of electric vehicles in today's changing era, keeping in mind the shortage of fuel.

An attractive information board in the stall as well as an informative video of the notable works done by the corporation were displayed on the LED TV. More than thousand citizens visited the stall of NMMC and appreciated the environmental works of the corporation.

As per the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, the grand exhibition was organized to promote the use of electric vehicles and set up charging stations for electric vehicles and to create widespread awareness about this.