e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition

Navi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition

In this exhibition, NMMC also set up a public awareness stall which highlighted the need to increase the use of electric vehicles in today's changing era, keeping in mind the shortage of fuel.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Dignitaries pose for a photo at the Electric Vehicle International Exhibition | FPJ
Follow us on

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took a collaborative role in organizing an international exhibition on electric vehicles, charging stations, batteries and allied services, maintaining an environmental perspective.

Drive Electric Expo, organized at CIDCO Exhibition Center on October 14 and 15, was attended by renowned industry groups in the country related to electric vehicles and equipment.

In this exhibition, NMMC also set up a public awareness stall which highlighted the need to increase the use of electric vehicles in today's changing era, keeping in mind the shortage of fuel.

Read Also
Yogi govt announces sops and rebates for electric vehicles, also unveils new milk policies
article-image

An attractive information board in the stall as well as an informative video of the notable works done by the corporation were displayed on the LED TV. More than thousand citizens visited the stall of NMMC and appreciated the environmental works of the corporation.

As per the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, the grand exhibition was organized to promote the use of electric vehicles and set up charging stations for electric vehicles and to create widespread awareness about this.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections: Shinde camp's ministers lose polls in native village

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections: Shinde camp's ministers lose polls in native village

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Navi Mumbai: NCP demands to improve Kamothe post office issue

Navi Mumbai: NCP demands to improve Kamothe post office issue

BEST to run extra buses in Mumbai, Suburbs and Navi Mumbai on Diwali

BEST to run extra buses in Mumbai, Suburbs and Navi Mumbai on Diwali

Navi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition

Navi Mumbai civic body participates in Electric Vehicle International Exhibition