Yogi govt announces sops and rebates for electric vehicles, also unveils new milk policies | File Image

Announcing rebates and incentives, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has announced its new electric vehicle (EV) policy. As per it, the government would provide subsidies not only for the purchase of EVs but also to those who are setting up charging stations and battery swapping centres in the state.

The meeting of the state cabinet, presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, approved the new EV policy. Besides, the cabinet also gave a nod to the new milk and textile policies for UP. At the meeting, various measures for the welfare of farmers were also announced.

According to the new EV policy of UP, public transport in all the 17 municipal corporations, including Lucknow, would run on electric vehicles only by the year 2030. Besides, the state government would identify green roads in other cities and rural areas where only E-Vehicles would be operated as public transport.

The policy provides a capital subsidy to service providers developing charging and battery swapping facilities across the state, upto a maximum of Rs 10 lakh per charging station, subject to a maximum of 2,000 such charging stations, and upto a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per swapping station, subject to a maximum of 1,000 such swapping stations. The state government will also assist service providers in establishing public charging infrastructure by leasing government land for ten years at a nominal revenue sharing model of Rs. one per kilowatt.

With UP being one of India’s largest consumer markets, the policy also provides attractive subsidies to buyers in order to open up the electric vehicle market in the state. This includes a 100 per cent road tax and registration fee exemption during the first three years of the effective period of the policy on all segments of electric vehicles purchased and registered in Uttar Pradesh. If the vehicle is purchased, registered, and manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, the same exemption will apply in the fourth and fifth years on all segments of EV. Also, the policy provides an attractive Purchase Subsidy Scheme with a total budget outlay of Rs 500 Crores, which will be notified for a period of one year on all the segments of electric vehicles. This includes a 15% factory cost subsidy on two-wheeler EVs up to a maximum of Rs 5000 per vehicle for the first two lakh purchases and a maximum of Rs 12,000 per three-wheeler EV for the first 50,000 such purchases. For four-wheelers, it would be up to Rs one lakh per EV, subject to a maximum of Rs 25000 per purchase. On the other hand, government employees will be encouraged to buy EVs, for which an advance will also be allowed by the state government.

The state cabinet on Thursday approved the new milk policy, under which new jobs would be created for 1.25 lakh people. As per the new milk policy, the production in UP would be increased from the present 44 per cent of the total country’s demand to 60 per cent. The units producing milk, cheese, and ice cream would be given rebates.