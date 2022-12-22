Navi Mumbai civic agency intensifies drives against the use of single-use plastic

Officials fine offenders | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased actions against the use of banned plastics in the city. In December alone, the civic body seized over 1500 lakh kg of banned plastic. The civic body also distributed cloth bags to create awareness among citizens.

The civic body has been taking action since it was first banned in 2018 by the state government. However, it increased its drive against its use after the central government banned it from July 1, 2022, across the country.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has also directed to pay special attention to ensure that there is no use of banned plastic which is harmful to the environment and human life. Accordingly, all eight wards have started a drive against the use of single-use plastic.

In December 2022 alone, the civic body collected over Rs 1.2 lakh fines from violators and seized around 1595 kg of single use plastic which is banned.

Apart from this, a fine of Rs. 45000 was imposed and 463.80 kg of banned plastic was seized from 8 business units by two teams of zone level.