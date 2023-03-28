Navi Mumbai: City police holds women's safety training programme |

Navi Mumbai: A program on women's safety 'Sawali Sukreche Ke Mihali Suraksha Awareness' was organized at Changu Kana Thakur College, Panvel on Monday. The programme was conceptualized by the commissioner of police of Navi Mumbai Milind Bharambe.

Around 100 girls and women employees of the college were given self-defense training.

Under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Mohite of the Crime Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Vast, the program was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anti-Human Trafficking Branch Shailesh Pasalwad.

Police officials present at the women's safety training programme

On this occasion, women's assistance cell police inspector Shatrughan Mali, unethical human trafficking police inspector Atul Ahir along with teachers, staff and students of the college were present.

During the training programme, information was given about fraud in cybercrime crimes against women and legal information and guidance on how to take action regarding abuse of women, family abuse, sexual abuse, and exploitation.

The program received a good response from the students. New Mumbai Police Commissionerate informed that such programs will be organized for women in various colleges, societies and offices.