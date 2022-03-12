Navi Mumbai: City becomes first in Maharashtra to completes 100% Covid vaccination of eligible citizens

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has become the first city to achieve 100 percent vaccination on Saturday. The civic body informed that citizens above 18 years in the city are fully vaccinated.

In order to make it easier for the citizens to get vaccinated near their homes, the civic body has set up around 111 vaccination centres. Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar said that though the severity of Covid dipped, the senior citizens must take their third precautionary dose within the stipulated time. We must realise that COVID-19 is not completely disappeared yet.

The NMMC has surpassed the target of 11,07,000 vaccinations for citizens above 18 years of age given to the corporation by the government and to date, both doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to 11,07,454 citizens.

“Navi Mumbai was the first municipal corporation to complete 100 percent vaccination of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Maintaining the same pace, the civic body paid special attention to protect the citizens by completing the second dose of vaccination as soon as possible,” said the municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:14 PM IST