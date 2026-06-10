Navi Mumbai Citizens Join Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske In Protest Against Frequent Power Outages And Delayed Infrastructure |

Navi Mumbai: Citizens joined a protest led by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Circle Office in Vashi on Wednesday, demanding immediate action against frequent power outages, low-voltage supply and delayed power infrastructure projects across Navi Mumbai.

Youth Sena Leadership

The agitation was organised by the Navi Mumbai district unit of Youth Sena under the leadership of district chief and corporator Aniket Ramakant Mhatre. Shiv Sena workers, Youth Sena activists and residents from Ghansoli, Airoli, Nerul and adjoining areas participated in large numbers and submitted a memorandum to MSEDCL officials highlighting persistent electricity-related issues affecting citizens.

The protesters alleged that despite a detailed representation submitted to MSEDCL on May 6 regarding recurring power cuts, transformer overloads, cable faults and delays in substation projects, no significant improvement has been witnessed. They said the city's growing population and rapid urban development have not been matched by corresponding upgrades in power infrastructure, resulting in increasing pressure on the existing distribution network.

Daily Life Disrupted

Residents complained that even light rain or strong winds often trigger prolonged outages in several localities. Low-voltage supply has reportedly damaged household appliances and disrupted the daily lives of students, senior citizens, patients, work-from-home employees, small businesses and shopkeepers. Concerns were also raised over public safety due to recurring incidents of sparking, tripping and cable faults.

Among the key demands raised during the protest were the immediate completion of the pending 22/11 KV substation project at Ghansoli, operationalisation of the Neva substation in Airoli, installation of a new transformer in the Arjunwadi-Dattanagar area, replacement of ageing underground cables and a comprehensive technical and safety audit of the city's power distribution network. The protesters also sought a public timeline for all pending infrastructure works.

Mhatre's Warning

"Despite repeated representations, meetings and follow-ups with MSEDCL officials, there has been no visible improvement in the situation. Citizens are losing patience as frequent power outages continue to disrupt daily life. It is unfortunate that residents of a developed city like Navi Mumbai are forced to struggle for a basic service such as electricity. MSEDCL must move beyond assurances and complete the pending infrastructure works to ensure uninterrupted, safe and quality power supply," said Aniket Ramakant Mhatre, Youth Sena district chief and corporator.

Following the protest, MSEDCL City Engineer Sanjay Patil and Superintending Engineer Deepak Patil held discussions with the delegation and accepted its written demands. The officials assured the protesters that necessary action would be taken to address the issues.

However, Youth Sena leaders warned that if the power-related problems continue to be ignored, they will launch a larger and more intense public agitation in the coming days.

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