Mumbai Monsoon Update: Road Concretisation Drive Cuts Pothole Repair Cost From ₹89 Crore To ₹42 Crore, Says BMC

Ongoing road concretisation works across Mumbai have helped reduce pothole repair expenditure ahead of the 2026 monsoon season | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: As Mumbai enters the monsoon season, the BMC has credited its ongoing road concretisation drive for a sharp decline in pothole repair costs, with expenditure dropping from Rs 89 crore last year to Rs 42 crore this year.

A proposal to undertake pothole and bad-patch repairs across all seven administrative zones before, during, and after the monsoon will be placed before the Standing Committee on Friday.

Progress Of 'Pothole-Free Mumbai' Initiative

Under the BMC's ambitious 'Pothole-Free Mumbai' initiative, the citywide road concretisation project has achieved substantial progress. Of the 2,175 roads spanning 714.10 km identified for upgrading, work has been completed on 1,575 roads, while 325 are at various stages of completion. Work on the remaining 275 roads is yet to begin. The civic body aims to complete Phase I of the project by December 12, 2026, and Phase II by May 2027.

Decline In Pothole Repair Expenditure

Civic officials claim that the ongoing road concretisation drive has reduced both the number of potholes and the expenditure on road repairs. "Spending on pothole repairs fell from Rs 202 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 156 crore in 2024–25, a decline of 23 per cent. In 2025–26, the expenditure dropped further to Rs 89 crore, down 43 per cent from the previous year," he added.

For the current financial year, the BMC has floated a pothole repair tender worth around Rs 42 crore, covering both major and internal roads, with repairs to be carried out using mastic asphalt.

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Monsoon Maintenance On Major Highways

Apart from city roads, the BMC is set to spend Rs 38.05 crore on pothole repairs and preventive maintenance of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), Eastern Freeway, and Western Express Highway (WEH) during the monsoon.

Two contractors have been shortlisted, and the proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval. The works will cover both the main carriageways and service roads, with Rs 19.17 crore earmarked for the EEH and Eastern Freeway, and Rs 18.88 crore for the WEH and its service roads.

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