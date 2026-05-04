Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹164.94 Crore Repairs On EEH, WEH Using Micro-Surfacing Ahead Of Monsoon

BMC plans major repairs on Mumbai’s express highways to improve road quality and reduce potholes before monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed large-scale repairs on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) using micro-surfacing technology, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 164.94 crore aimed at making the arterial corridors pothole-free and improving ride quality ahead of the monsoon.

Pre-monsoon repair works across key stretches

Key bridges such as Kurla, Cheda Nagar, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, and Airoli Junction, along with other damaged stretches, are being restored using mastic asphalt as part of ongoing pre-monsoon preparedness.

Micro-surfacing technology for highways

For the main carriageway of both EEH and WEH, BMC will deploy micro-surfacing technology to address surface deterioration. Officials said the advanced technique is expected to significantly reduce potholes and enhance driving comfort across the corridors. A total provision of Rs 77.14 crore has been proposed for EEH improvements alone.

Repair works on Western Express Highway

On the WEH, which was transferred from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the BMC on October 3, 2022, on an “as-is-where-is” basis, repair works are also underway.

Bridges including Vakola, Aarey, Dattapada, National Park, and Rawal Pada are being repaired using mastic asphalt. Separately, Rs 87.80 crore has been earmarked for WEH resurfacing works. The proposal is scheduled for approval at the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

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Key details of EEH and WEH

The WEH has a total length of 26 kilometres with an average width of 42 metres, serving as one of the city’s major north–south road corridors. In comparison, the EEH spans 19 kilometres and is relatively wider, with a 60-metre width, facilitating heavy traffic movement across the eastern suburbs and beyond.

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