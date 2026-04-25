Mumbai: BMC Floats ₹105 Crore Tenders For Pothole Repairs On Highways Ahead Of Monsoon

BMC initiates pre-monsoon pothole repair works across Mumbai highways to improve road safety | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 25: The BMC has invited tenders for pothole repair works on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEH), and the Mumbai Freeway ahead of the monsoon season.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 105 crore, which includes repairing potholes across key city roads to ensure safer and smoother travel during the rains. Last year, the civic body spent approximately Rs 154 crore on pothole filling and road repairs across Mumbai.

Work divided into multiple packages

The work has been divided into multiple packages, including Rs 30 crore each for the WEH and EEH. In addition, seven tenders have been floated for roads narrower than nine metres and another seven for wider roads that are yet to be concreted.

A separate tender has also been issued for the procurement of cold mix material. Overall, the cost of pothole repair work has declined, attributed largely to the BMC’s Rs 17,000 crore road concreting programme, which is now nearly 75% complete.

Shift in repair methods and materials

The BMC had earlier relied on cold mix produced at its own in-house plant for pothole repairs on roads narrower than six metres. The facility was later shut down due to several concerns, including pollution-related issues.

Around 3,000 metric tonnes of mastic were used for pothole repairs last year. This year, however, an official said costs have been reduced and mastic usage will be limited to about 2,000 metric tonnes.

Road concretisation project progresses

The mega road concretisation project forms a key part of the BMC’s broader infrastructure upgrade plan for Mumbai. Initiated in 2023, the programme seeks to convert the city’s road network into a long-lasting, pothole-free system.

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Under Phase 1 and Phase 2, a total of 2,066 roads covering 676.95 km are being concretised across Mumbai. So far, 1,204 roads spanning 327.69 km—nearly 73% of the target length—have been completed, while work on the remaining 532 roads covering 169.14 km is set to begin soon.

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