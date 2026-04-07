Mumbai Infra News: BMC’s ₹17,000 Crore Cement Concretisation Road Project Cuts Pothole Repair Costs By 70 Per Cent Over 3 Years

MLA Ameet Satam and Mayor Ritu Tawde review Mumbai’s road concretisation works at BMC headquarters, focusing on reducing pothole repairs and improving infrastructure | X - @AmeetSatam

Mumbai, April 7: Because of the ongoing cement concretisation (CC) of the roads, the BMC's expenditure on pothole repairs has reduced by at least 70% in the last three years.

"The spending on pothole repairs stood at Rs 202 crore in 2023–24, which dropped to Rs 156 crore in 2024–25, a 23% reduction. In 2025–26, the expenditure further declined to Rs 89 crore, marking a 43% decrease from the previous year. For the current year, the pothole repair tender is expected to be around Rs 44 crore, reflecting a further 50% reduction," said Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam.

Review meeting on road works held at BMC headquarters

Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde and MLA Satam took a review meeting on road works on Tuesday at the BMC headquarters, where several issues in regard to ongoing road works were discussed.

Details of Rs 17,000 crore road concretisation project

The Rs 17,000 crore CC roads project is being executed by the BMC in two phases. Phase I covers 307 km and began in October 2023, while Phase II spans 370 km and commenced in October 2024. While the Indian Institute of Technology is currently auditing Phase II, it will now also undertake an audit of Phase I to ensure quality and accountability.

"Mumbai’s total road network spans approximately 2,050 km. Of this, around 1,200 km had already been converted into CC roads before 2022. Post-2022, an additional 677 km of roads were taken up for concretisation. Out of this, nearly 71%, amounting to 481 km, has already been completed," said MLA Satam.

Project timeline and completion targets

He added that 10–15% of the remaining work is expected to be completed by May 2026, with another 10% targeted for completion by December 2026. "The entire project is scheduled for completion by May 2027. By the end of the project timeline, nearly 1,900 km of Mumbai’s roads will be fully concretised."

Real-time dashboard for transparency

To ensure transparency, the BMC has developed a real-time dashboard (https://roads.mcgm.gov.in/publicdashboard) that displays detailed information about the road works, and citizens can get the latest updates.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide took a review on Tuesday and directed that the administration should ensure that the work of the roads currently underway is completed by May 31, before the monsoon hits.

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Public access to officials and contractors

Mumbaikars can now also contact municipal officials and contractors who are responsible for the works on any particular road. The details of the contractor and civic official responsible for the particular area/road are also available on the dashboard.

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