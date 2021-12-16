Navi Mumbai: CIDCO writes PMC to take over physical infrastructures and services in its jurisdiction

If all goes well, from the next year, citizens living under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) do not need to pay services charges to CIDCO. The CIDCO has written to Panvel Municipal Commissioner that it will complete the process of handing over all physical infrastructures and services to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) by December 31.

At present, CIDCO provides physical infrastructure and collects service charges in New Panvel (east and west), Kalundre, Kalamboli, Taloja, Kamothe, and Kharghar nodes of PMC jurisdiction.

In the letter dated 13 December, CIDCO’s chief engineer KM Godbole has written to the civic chief that CIDCO has completed all the necessary formalities to hand over the physical infrastructure and services, and now the PMC should take over by December 20, to avoid the double taxation.

In 2016, the PMC came into existence and since there has been a demand for handing over the physical infrastructures and services to them. The PMC says that it has the right to collect property tax and it has been collecting, while CIDCO collects service charges for water and other services.

Earlier, on December 12, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had directed the CIDCO to transfer all physical infrastructures to PMC immediately.

Joint meetings of CIDCO and PMC officials were held in August and September and both the agencies also made joint visits of sites between September 27 and October 10, 2021.

As per the letter, CIDCO has requested the civic chief to direct its officials to take over the physical infrastructures and services in the area under PMC from CIDCO in all respect by December 20. Meanwhile, the execution agreement between CIDCO and PMC will be completed in this regard.

Despite repeated attempts, PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh was not available to comment and even did not respond to an SMS sent to him.

ALSO READ SWR emerges Runnerup in 17th All India Railway Powerlifting Championship At Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 07:12 PM IST