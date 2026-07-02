Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Urged To Open Kharghar Football Centre Of Excellence For Public Use

Kharghar Sports Academy has urged the Maharashtra Government to open the Football Centre of Excellence for regular public use | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 2, 2026: The Kharghar Sports Academy has urged the Maharashtra government to open the Football Maharashtra Centre of Excellence in Kharghar to the public, alleging that the state-of-the-art facility has remained largely unused for the past four to five years despite being built with public funds.

In a representation addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Kharghar Sports Academy President Kiran Prakash Patil requested that the football complex, located in Sector 33, be made operational on a regular basis and be made available to local football players and enthusiasts at a nominal fee.

According to the academy, the Centre of Excellence was established to provide world-class infrastructure for football players in Maharashtra, with crores of rupees spent from the public exchequer.

However, the academy claimed that the facility has remained closed for most of the time since its completion, depriving local athletes, students, youth and football enthusiasts of access to quality sports infrastructure.

Academy Seeks Public Access

The academy said hundreds of aspiring footballers from Kharghar and neighbouring areas currently lack access to a professional-grade football ground for training and practice.

Opening the facility to the public would help nurture sporting talent, strengthen the football culture in the region and support the development of players capable of competing at the state and national levels, it said.

Key Demands Submitted

The memorandum sought four key measures from the state government:

● Immediate commencement of regular operations at the Football Maharashtra Centre of Excellence.

● Permission for local football players, students, sports organisations and football enthusiasts to use the ground by paying a nominal user fee.

● Introduction of a transparent booking system and uniform access rules to ensure equal opportunities for all users.

● Formulation of a policy to maximise the utilisation of the publicly funded facility for the benefit of sportspersons and local residents.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Plans Uniform Sports Infrastructure Policy To Boost Safety For Women Athletes

Patil said the Maharashtra government has undertaken several initiatives to promote sports and that ensuring the effective use of the Kharghar football facility would be in line with those objectives.

He urged the Chief Minister to direct the concerned departments to take immediate steps to make the Centre of Excellence accessible to the public.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/