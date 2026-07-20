 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Hold Online Lottery Draw For 8,795 EWS Homes Under December 2025 Housing Scheme Today
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Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Hold Online Lottery Draw For 8,795 EWS Homes Under December 2025 Housing Scheme Today

CIDCO will conduct the online lottery for 8,795 EWS flats under its December 2025 Housing Scheme on July 20 after the Bombay High Court stayed the draw for 8,081 LIG units. The scheme received 19,548 applications, including 10,832 from EWS applicants. Final allotment will depend on eligibility verification and document scrutiny.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Hold Online Lottery Draw For 8,795 EWS Homes Under December 2025 Housing Scheme Today
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Hold Online Lottery Draw For 8,795 EWS Homes Under December 2025 Housing Scheme Today |

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will conduct the online computerized lottery draw for its December 2025 Housing Scheme on Monday, July 20. While the scheme originally offered 16,876 homes, the lottery will be held only for the 8,795 tenements reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category following an interim order of the Bombay High Court.

The housing scheme comprises 16,876 flats, including 8,795 EWS and 8,081 Low Income Group (LIG) units, located across various nodes of Navi Mumbai. CIDCO received a total of 19,548 applications for the scheme, of which 10,832 are from EWS applicants.

According to CIDCO, the draw for the LIG category has been kept on hold in view of the interim order dated March 25, 2026, passed by the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition No. 2650 of 2026.

The lottery will be conducted through a transparent computerized system. Once the draw is completed, the list of successful applicants will be published on CIDCO's official housing portal.

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CIDCO clarified that inclusion of an applicant's name in the lottery results does not automatically confer any legal right or entitlement to the allotted tenement. The final allotment will be subject to verification of eligibility, scrutiny of documents, compliance with the terms and conditions of the housing scheme, and other applicable requirements.

Applicants have been advised to regularly check the official housing portal for the lottery results and further updates on the allotment process.

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