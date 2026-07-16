 Mandala Housing Row: Maharashtra Govt Assures Positive Decision On Rehabilitation Of 250 Labour Families
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Mandala Housing Row: Maharashtra Govt Assures Positive Decision On Rehabilitation Of 250 Labour Families

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured a positive decision on the housing issue of around 250 labour families residing in Mandala, Mankhurd East. After meeting Bawankule, activist Medha Patkar sought the transfer of a 6,077.55 sq m government land parcel for a self-redevelopment housing project. Officials have been directed to verify documents and examine legal aspects.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Mandala Housing Row: Maharashtra Govt Assures Positive Decision On Rehabilitation Of 250 Labour Families
Mandala Housing Row: Maharashtra Govt Assures Positive Decision On Rehabilitation Of 250 Labour Families |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has assured that the state government will take a positive decision, within the framework of existing rules, regarding the housing issue of nearly 250 labour families residing in Mandala, Mankhurd (East).

Senior social activist Medha Patkar met Bawankule on Thursday and submitted a detailed representation concerning the self-redevelopment housing project for the affected families. She stated that the families have been living in the area for several years and urged the government to take an immediate decision on their rehabilitation and housing. Patkar also presented relevant land records, correspondence with various government departments, and details of previous administrative actions related to the matter.

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She further requested the transfer of a government land parcel measuring 6,077.55 square metres, stating that it is essential for implementing the proposed self-redevelopment housing project for the economically weaker families.

Taking note of the representation, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed officials to thoroughly verify all documents and examine the legal and administrative aspects of the case. He assured that the government would take the necessary action in accordance with the law to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive justice.

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