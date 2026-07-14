Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Seizes 11 Dumpers In Crackdown On Illegal Debris Dumping, Registers Criminal Cases

CIDCO seized 11 dumpers during a joint enforcement drive against illegal construction debris dumping across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 14, 2026: CIDCO has intensified its drive against illegal dumping of construction debris on its acquired land, seizing 11 dumpers and initiating criminal action against the drivers for allegedly transporting debris for unauthorised disposal on vacant plots across Navi Mumbai.

The action was carried out following a surge in complaints about illegal dumping on CIDCO land, which officials said poses a threat to public health and the environment. Of the 11 dumpers seized, nine were intercepted near the Vashi toll plaza while transporting debris from Mumbai, while two others were caught at Ulwe after entering Navi Mumbai via the Atal Setu.

Police detained seven dumper drivers, while four others abandoned their vehicles and fled. A search has been launched to trace the absconding drivers.

Joint Enforcement Drive

The operation was conducted under the guidance of CIDCO Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde by a joint team comprising officials from CIDCO's Vigilance Department, Engineering Department, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police and security personnel.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the debris was allegedly being transported for illegal dumping on various vacant CIDCO plots. Cases have been registered against five drivers identified as Nizamuddin Khan (38), Devkumar Ben Vanshi (33), Mahadech Ganju (60), Mahmand Miraj (29) and Vinod Bharti (45). The remaining four drivers fled after abandoning their vehicles.

In a separate operation on Saturday morning, two more dumpers carrying debris were intercepted at Ulwe after entering via the Atal Setu route. A case has also been registered against the driver at Ulwe Police Station.

Zero Tolerance Against Dumping

"CIDCO has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal dumping of debris on its land. Such activities not only damage the environment but also hinder planned urban development. Joint enforcement drives will continue, and strict legal action will be taken against violators," a CIDCO spokesperson said.

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CIDCO has appealed to citizens to report any instances of illegal debris dumping on its land to the corporation or the nearest police station to enable prompt action.

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