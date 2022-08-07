e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO repairs drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar

The drain cover was damaged over the period along the road at sector 11 in front of Acharya Society in Kharghar. There was a possibility of an accident.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO repairs drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar |

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) repaired the drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar which was a posing risk for motorists. Gurunath Patil, the Shiv Sena city president had raised the issue with the planning agency.

The drain cover was damaged over the period along the road at sector 11 in front of Acharya Society in Kharghar. There was a possibility of an accident. “I have received complaints from residents and I visited the spot and found it dangerous,” said Patil. He added that he raised the issue with officials of CIDCO and they got it repaired on Saturday.

Residents of the area expressed happiness and appreciated the work done by Patil after the drain was repaired. “Not only was it posing risks for motorists, but there was also the possibility of flowing gutter water,” said a resident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CIDCO repairs drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul wins gold, silver for Abdulla Aboobacker

Commonwealth Games 2022: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul wins gold, silver for Abdulla Aboobacker

Mandeep Kaur's death: Indian consulate in New York expresses grief, extends assistance

Mandeep Kaur's death: Indian consulate in New York expresses grief, extends assistance

'We understand his talent': Rohit Sharma on backing pacer Avesh Khan during West Indies T20 series

'We understand his talent': Rohit Sharma on backing pacer Avesh Khan during West Indies T20 series

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

FPJ Exclusive: Boost to infra development to reinvent Maharashtra’s captainship in achieving...

FPJ Exclusive: Boost to infra development to reinvent Maharashtra’s captainship in achieving...