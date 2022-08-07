Navi Mumbai: CIDCO repairs drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar |

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) repaired the drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar which was a posing risk for motorists. Gurunath Patil, the Shiv Sena city president had raised the issue with the planning agency.

The drain cover was damaged over the period along the road at sector 11 in front of Acharya Society in Kharghar. There was a possibility of an accident. “I have received complaints from residents and I visited the spot and found it dangerous,” said Patil. He added that he raised the issue with officials of CIDCO and they got it repaired on Saturday.

Residents of the area expressed happiness and appreciated the work done by Patil after the drain was repaired. “Not only was it posing risks for motorists, but there was also the possibility of flowing gutter water,” said a resident.