Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Relaunches 'Changing Minds' Initiative To Boost Transparency, Accountability And Citizen-Centric Governance

CIDCO officials participate in the relaunched 'Changing Minds' initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, efficiency and citizen-focused service delivery | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 3: In an effort to enhance transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance, CIDCO has relaunched its flagship 'Changing Minds' initiative, aimed at fostering a positive work culture and improving service delivery through a transformation in employee mindset and professional conduct.

The workshop, held at CIDCO Bhavan, brought together department heads and senior officers to discuss ways to improve efficiency, streamline processes and strengthen public service delivery.

Unlike previous editions that featured external experts, the renewed initiative leveraged the knowledge and leadership of CIDCO’s own senior officers to drive meaningful organisational change.

Focus on responsibility and service excellence

Addressing the gathering, Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel said the initiative is focused on creating a culture of responsibility and excellence within the organisation.

"Every transformation begins with a change in mindset. Before attempting to reform any system, it is essential to bring about a positive shift in our own thinking. Delivering timely, transparent and quality services to citizens is our collective responsibility, and when service orientation is complemented by strong ethical values, any organisation can achieve excellence," Goel said.

Joint Managing Director Ganesh Deshmukh emphasised the need for departments to continuously improve performance in line with the Maharashtra government's citizen-centric governance agenda and the Right to Services framework. He said every department must strive to set new benchmarks in efficiency and transparency to ensure faster and more effective service delivery.

Transparency and accountability at the core

Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde highlighted the importance of sensitivity in public administration, stating that employees should view their roles as a public responsibility rather than merely a job. He noted that an organisation’s reputation is built on the integrity, efficiency and work culture of its workforce.

The speakers stressed that the initiative extends beyond preventing corruption and seeks to embed transparency, accountability and service-oriented governance into CIDCO’s organisational culture.

Discussions during the workshop focused on removing operational bottlenecks, improving efficiency, ensuring timely disposal of pending cases and aligning work practices with the evolving expectations of citizens.

Employees welcome renewed initiative

Participants welcomed the initiative and expressed confidence that it would bring renewed energy and positive transformation across the organisation.

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Officials described 'Changing Minds' as a movement aimed at fostering lasting changes in attitudes, behaviour and work practices, while giving fresh momentum to CIDCO’s efforts towards transparent, efficient and citizen-focused governance.

The programme was organised by CIDCO’s Vigilance Department under the guidance of Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde.

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