Navi Mumbai: CIDCO proposes infrastructure contribution charges in NAINA

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has proposed to collect infrastructure contribution charges (ICC) for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for all transactions like the sale and purchase of apartments, shops, land, and built-up premises development on leasehold or freehold land in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).

In a notification issued on November 4, the body has proposed a few modifications to the sanctioned DCPR of NAINA. As per the proposed modification, since CIDCO is a special planning authority (SPA), it will be mandatory to obtain a NOC from it before the registration of any built-up property in NAINA. However, CIDCO will collect Infrastructure Contribution Charges (ICC) for issuing the NOC.

ICC shall be calculated at the rate decided by CIDCO

The ICC shall be calculated at the rate decided by CIDCO on the total sale price as mentioned in the agreement or calculated on carpet area considering the percentage as decided by CIDCO on the rate of tenement as prescribed in the Annual Statements of Rates (ASR) of the year of the sale agreement, or whichever is higher.

The additional charge may increase the overall cost of construction. Developers say that it will be a burden on the end-user or home buyers.

According to Prakash Baviskar, president of NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) and general secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association (MBVA), this will undermine the purpose of affordable housing by raising the cost."This kind of charge is not collected anywhere in the state," said Baviskar.

CIDCO publishes a notice inviting objections and suggestions

Now, CIDCO has published a notice inviting objections and suggestions regarding the proposed ICC levy in NAINA. The objections and suggestions can be submitted within one week from the date of publication of the notice in the Gazette of the Government of Maharashtra at the NAINA office in Belapur.

According to CIDCO, the mandatory NOC will prevent illegal construction, and revenue generated from charges will be used to create basic infrastructure in NAINA.

NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme where villagers will get 40 percent of the developed land of the total land they will surrender to develop NAINA city in the Raigad district. At present, CIDCO is executing a pilot project consisting of 23 villages in the Raigad district.