Navi Mumbai: CIDCO, Police Remove Encroachments, Unauthorised Markets From 4 Ulwe Sectors

CIDCO and Ulwe police cleared vendors, handcarts and other obstructions from public roads and footpaths during the three-day drive | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 2, 2026: CIDCO and Ulwe police have intensified action against unauthorised weekly markets, handcarts and encroachments on roads and footpaths in Ulwe, clearing obstructions from four sectors during a three-day joint drive.

The enforcement action was carried out on August 29, 30 and 31 in sectors 9, 17, 20 and 21. Vendors conducting unauthorised businesses on public roads and footpaths, handcarts and materials obstructing traffic were removed during the drive.

Officials Warn Against Encroachments

“Public roads and footpaths are meant for the movement of pedestrians and vehicles and cannot be occupied for unauthorised commercial activities. Such encroachments will not be allowed and enforcement action will continue,” said CIDCO Chief Controller Vishal Dhage.

The drive was undertaken on the orders of the Chief Vigilance Officer, under Dhage’s guidance and led by Controller Amit Rajput. CIDCO officials and employees, security guards, Ulwe police personnel, workers and tempo operators participated in the operation.

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Crackdown To Continue

Officials said the joint crackdown against unauthorised weekly markets and encroachments on public spaces will continue. Vendors and other stakeholders have been urged not to conduct unauthorised business on roads and footpaths and to cooperate with the administration.

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