Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Lottery For 4,779 EWS Homes Draws 3,142 Successful Applicants

CIDCO announces the successful applicants after conducting a computerised draw for thousands of EWS homes across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday conducted a computerised lottery for 4,779 homes reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under its ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home – My 1st Choice’ housing scheme, with 3,142 applicants emerging successful.

The lottery was conducted at CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur in a completely transparent and human-intervention-free manner, CIDCO officials said. The list of successful applicants has been uploaded on the official website, www.cidcohomes.com.

Housing Scheme Details

The scheme, launched on August 15, offered 4,229 homes in Taloja Sector 39, 257 homes at the Kalamboli Bus Depot and 293 homes at the Kharghar Bus Depot. A specified number of homes were also reserved for applicants with disabilities.

Officials Attend Lottery

The lottery was attended by CIDCO Joint Managing Directors Shantanu Goel and Ganesh Deshmukh, Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengade, National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director (IT) Laxmikant Garje, NIC Director (IT) Narendra Bhamre, Marketing Manager (Housing) Srinivas Mokalikar and other senior CIDCO officials.

CIDCO Highlights Housing Aspirations

CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal said the response to the scheme reflected citizens’ aspirations to own homes in Navi Mumbai.

“The overwhelming response to CIDCO’s ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home – My 1st Choice’ housing scheme reflects the aspirations of citizens to own a home in Navi Mumbai. Providing affordable housing opportunities to the Economically Weaker Sections in a well-planned, world-class city remains one of CIDCO’s key objectives,” Mudgal said.

Also Watch:

He said the computerised lottery would help eligible beneficiaries realise their dream of homeownership while reaffirming CIDCO’s commitment to transparency, efficiency and inclusive housing development.

The scheme is aimed at providing affordable housing opportunities to EWS applicants in Navi Mumbai, with the successful applicants now set to move towards completing the formalities for their allotted homes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/