CIDCO Housing Scheme Gets Massive Response As Over 4,180 Applicants Apply For 4,779 Affordable Homes In Navi Mumbai | AI

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO’s August 2026 housing scheme has received an overwhelming response, with 4,180 applicants confirming their interest in 4,779 homes offered across Taloja, Kharghar and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

Scheme Opened On August 15

The scheme, launched on August 15, was open for applications until September 3 and offers homes under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category at affordable rates. The number of confirmed applicants reflects the continued demand for affordable housing in Navi Mumbai.

“The overwhelming response to the housing scheme shows the aspirations of citizens to own a home in Navi Mumbai and their continued confidence in CIDCO’s planned development initiatives. CIDCO remains committed to providing affordable and quality housing opportunities in well-planned locations, enabling citizens to benefit from the region’s growing infrastructure and connectivity,” said Ashwin Mudgal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

Draft Lottery List Released

The draft list of participants for the lottery was published on the CIDCO Homes portal on September 4. Applicants can submit objections against the draft list until September 8, following which the final list is scheduled to be published on September 10.

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Eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) can also avail of a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh until September 2026, subject to the applicable scheme guidelines and eligibility criteria. The subsidy is aimed at making home ownership more affordable for eligible beneficiaries.

The housing scheme is part of CIDCO’s efforts to expand access to affordable housing in planned urban centres. Taloja, Kharghar and Kalamboli have witnessed rapid development, with improving infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Further details regarding the lottery process and subsequent stages will be made available through the CIDCO Homes portal.

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