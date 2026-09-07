MMRDA To Rehabilitate 100 Garib Nagar Slum Dwellers By September Before Removing Remaining Huts In Bandra East | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to complete the rehabilitation of 100 eligible project-affected slum dwellers in Bandra East’s Garib Nagar by the end of September. However, the handover of flats will depend on the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) issuing occupancy certificates (OCs) for the rehabilitation buildings. The remaining 100 huts will be removed only after the eligible families receive their homes, according to senior MMRDA officials.

Court Order Led To Hut Removal

The development comes after the High Court directed the removal of ineligible structures in the area. Garib Nagar had 500 huts, of which 100 were identified as eligible and 400 as ineligible. The removal of the ineligible huts was carried out in May in accordance with the court’s order. The rehabilitation of the eligible families is being undertaken at the HDIL Kurla Premier and Bhandari Metalurgy projects. During a recent hearing, MMRDA informed the court that flats had been allotted to the project-affected families. However, the handover of keys to some beneficiaries was delayed as the required OCs had not been obtained. MMRDA has sought time until October 6, 2026, to complete the process.

According to senior MMRDA officials, 11 of the 16 project-affected families allotted flats at HDIL Kurla have received allotment letters, and seven have already been given possession. The rehabilitation of the remaining four families is in progress. At the Bhandari Metalurgy project, allotment letters have been issued to all 84 project-affected families. The authority is now working to obtain the OC from the SRA, after which possession of the flats is expected to be completed by the end of September. Once the homes are handed over, MMRDA will write to the railway administration seeking the removal of the remaining 100 huts.

Railway officials said the removal of the remaining huts and further action would be taken only after MMRDA completes the rehabilitation, in line with the High Court’s directions. The sequence is significant as it links the demolition of the remaining structures to the availability of alternative housing, rather than leaving eligible families without homes.

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