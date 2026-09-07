60-Year-Old Woman Crushed Under BEST Wet-Lease Bus Tyre In Worli After Alighting From Taxi At Signal |

Mumbai: A 60-year-old woman died after coming into contact with the left rear tyre of a BEST wet-lease bus at the ST Office traffic signal in Worli on Monday morning. The incident occurred when the bus moved forward after the signal turned green, while the woman was alighting from a taxi standing alongside it. The accident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of contractor-operated buses and the need for greater caution around pedestrians and other road users.

Bus Moving From Byculla Station To Lotus

According to the incident report, the bus was travelling from Byculla Station to Lotus when it halted at the signal. A taxi was standing alongside the bus, and the woman was alighting from it while the signal was red. As the signal turned green, the bus driver moved forward, and the woman came into contact with the left rear tyre. She sustained severe head injuries and bleeding from her head and ear. The bus conductor immediately shifted her to Nair Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared her dead at 12.15 pm, before treatment could begin.

The deceased was identified as Vanmala R. Sabale. Following the incident, officials from Worli and Central depots, the accident officer, ACC and a wet-lease representative were sent to the accident site and hospital for further action. The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of BEST's wet-lease operations, with recent crashes and alleged maintenance lapses prompting demands for stricter inspections, better driver supervision and greater accountability among private operators.

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