Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Invites EOI For Integrated Logistics Park In Pushpak Node; 72-Hectare Pilot Phase Launched

CIDCO launches EOI for Integrated Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai’s Pushpak Node | FIle Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 22: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the first phase of a proposed Integrated Logistics Park (ILP) in Navi Mumbai, marking a major step toward developing the region as a national logistics hub. The pilot phase will cover 12 plots spread across nearly 72 hectares in the Pushpak Node area near Chirle village.

Pilot phase and infrastructure plan

The ILP project, planned over approximately 374 hectares, aims to create a comprehensive logistics ecosystem with core infrastructure, utilities, and social amenities.

CIDCO will undertake the development of trunk infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage systems, and stormwater drainage, as part of the initial phase.

Strategic importance

Highlighting the project’s significance, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said, “Navi Mumbai’s strategic location, supported by world-class infrastructure such as JNPA, NMIA, and enhanced regional connectivity, positions it as a natural hub for logistics and allied industries.”

He added, “Through the development of the Integrated Logistics Park, CIDCO aims to create a future-ready ecosystem that will facilitate efficient movement of goods, attract investments, and support economic growth. The pilot phase is a significant step towards unlocking this potential and establishing Navi Mumbai as a logistics hub of national importance.”

Connectivity and location advantages

The logistics park is strategically located close to key infrastructure projects, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, and major connectivity corridors such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Dedicated Freight Corridor. The development is aligned with the Maharashtra government’s MIDC Pass-through Policy.

Master plan and facilities

According to CIDCO, the master plan divides the ILP area into seven logistics zones with a well-planned road network featuring 45-metre and 30-metre-wide roads to ensure seamless connectivity.

The park will cater to a range of logistics and allied activities, including warehousing, container freight stations, inland container depots, and light industrial operations.

Next steps and broader vision

Following the bidding process, successful applicants will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CIDCO detailing terms for land allotment and payment.

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Officials said the ILP project, along with parallel developments such as Educity, Medicity, and other social infrastructure, is expected to significantly enhance Navi Mumbai’s economic landscape.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to transform the region into a well-integrated urban and industrial centre, supported by upcoming infrastructure like the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

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