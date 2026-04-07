Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Unveils ₹16,250 Crore Budget With Focus On Infrastructure, Metro Connectivity And Housing Growth

CIDCO announces ₹16,250 crore budget to boost infrastructure, connectivity and housing in Navi Mumbai | X - @CIDCO_Ltd

Navi Mumbai, April 7: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has presented a Rs 16,250 crore budget for FY 2026–27, with a strong focus on infrastructure expansion, regional connectivity and housing development across Navi Mumbai and its growth corridors. The corporation has projected a surplus of Rs 100 crore, with estimated receipts of Rs 16,250 crore and expenditure of Rs 16,150 crore.

Balanced fiscal performance in previous year

Reviewing the previous financial year, CIDCO reported revised receipts of Rs 9,774.23 crore and expenditure of Rs 9,770.26 crore for FY 2025–26, resulting in a marginal surplus of Rs 3.97 crore, indicating balanced fiscal management while undertaking major development projects.

Vision for infrastructure and economic growth

Highlighting the vision ahead, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said, “CIDCO’s Budget for FY 2026–27 reinforces our commitment to infrastructure, connectivity and quality housing. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Aerocity, EduCity and MediCity projects, along with enhanced metro connectivity and corporate hubs, Navi Mumbai is poised to emerge as a major economic and investment destination.”

Airport operations and expansion plans

A major achievement during FY 2025–26 was the operationalisation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025.

Domestic operations began on December 25, 2025, and the airport currently handles around 150 air traffic movements daily across 76 cities, catering to nearly 19,000 passengers per day. International operations are expected to commence by the end of April 2026.

Metro and transport connectivity projects

CIDCO has also accelerated key infrastructure projects, including the 34.89-km Metro Line 8 connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with NMIA, expected to serve nearly 9.8 lakh passengers daily by 2031. Additional metro expansions such as Line 1A (Belapur–NMIA) and Line 2 (Pendhar–NMIA) are in planning stages to further strengthen connectivity.

The corporation is implementing a 25.3-km Thane–NMIA elevated corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 6,521 crore, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two locations from 90 minutes to about 30 minutes.

Major urban and recreational projects

Among other major projects, CIDCO is developing an international-standard indoor entertainment arena with a seating capacity of 20,000, upgrading the Kharghar Valley Golf Course into an 18-hole championship facility, and planning a Unity Mall under the “One District One Product” initiative.

Theme-based economic districts planned

CIDCO’s long-term development strategy includes the creation of theme-based economic districts such as Aerocity, EduCity and MediCity near NMIA. The proposed EduCity will host leading global universities, while MediCity aims to emerge as an international healthcare and research hub.

NAINA and logistics infrastructure expansion

In addition, the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) continues to be developed as a key urban growth corridor spanning approximately 225 sq. km, supported by major infrastructure and housing initiatives.

To strengthen economic infrastructure, CIDCO has proposed a 155-hectare International Corporate Park in Kharghar and a 560-hectare Integrated Logistics Park between Jawaharlal Nehru Port and NMIA. The Africa–India International Development Zone is also being planned as a global business and cultural hub.

Water security and housing initiatives

On the water security front, major projects such as Kondhane Dam (350 MLD), Hetawane Dam augmentation (up to 270 MLD) and the proposed Balganga Dam (350 MLD) are underway to support future urban growth.

CIDCO has also continued its push for affordable housing, having launched 16,876 tenements in FY 2025–26. Building on this, it plans to roll out a new housing scheme with around 19,300 tenements in FY 2026–27.

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Focus on sustainable and planned development

Officials said CIDCO will continue to focus on integrated infrastructure, sustainable urban planning and citizen-centric growth as Navi Mumbai evolves into one of India’s leading planned cities.

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