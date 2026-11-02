Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Imposes 15 Per Cent Water Cut From November 2; Announces Weekly 24-Hour Shutdowns, Alternate-Day Supply In Ulwe And Dronagiri — Check Details

CIDCO Introduces Water Supply Restrictions Across Its Nodes Amid Concerns Over Water Reserves And Possible Scarcity | Representational Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 2, 2026: With the possibility of water scarcity looming over the region in the coming months, CIDCO has implemented a 15% water cut across all nodes under its jurisdiction from November 2.

As part of the conservation measures, water supply will remain completely suspended for 24 hours once a week in different nodes, while certain areas in Ulwe and Dronagiri will receive water on alternate days. The restrictions will continue until further notice.

The decision has been taken in view of concerns over the availability of water reserves and the possibility of inadequate rainfall in the coming months.

CIDCO receives water from multiple sources and has decided to regulate consumption to bridge the gap between demand and availability and ensure that drinking water remains available for essential requirements.

A CIDCO spokesperson said the measures were being implemented in accordance with the Maharashtra government’s directives on the planned and judicious utilisation of available water resources.

अल-निनोच्या संभाव्य प्रभावाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर सिडकोकडून १५ टक्के पाणीकपात लागू प्रत्येक नोडमध्ये आठवड्यातून २४ तास पाणीपुरवठा बंद; नागरिकांना पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करण्याचे आवाहन CIDCO Implements 15% Water Cut Across Its Nodes; Appeals to Citizens for Judicious Use of Water 24-hour water supply shutdown once a week in each node; citizens urged to conserve drinking water #cidcoupdate #watercut — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) November 2, 2026

“Considering the available water reserves and the possibility of water scarcity in the coming period, CIDCO has implemented a 15% water cut across all nodes under its jurisdiction. The objective is to ensure economical utilisation of available water resources and maintain drinking water security. Citizens’ cooperation is essential for the effective implementation of these measures,” the spokesperson said.

Government Directs Planned Water Management

The restrictions follow a Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra government on October 5, 2026, directing all concerned authorities to manage available water resources on a priority basis and in a planned manner until August 31, 2027.

The government has emphasised the need to prioritise drinking water supply, regulate consumption and undertake special measures to minimise water leakage.

The state government’s move comes against the backdrop of the El Niño effect during the previous year, which resulted in inadequate rainfall and water scarcity even during the monsoon.

With the possibility of similar conditions recurring, the administration has asked water-supplying agencies to take advance measures rather than wait for reserves to decline further.

Weekly Shutdown Schedule Across Nodes

Under the revised schedule, Kharghar will face a 24-hour water supply shutdown every Monday. In Ulwe, the shutdown will be observed on Tuesdays in Sectors 2, 3, 5, 6, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25 and 25A, including Gavhan, Kopar and Morave. Taloja will have its weekly shutdown on Fridays.

In the remaining nodes, New Panvel East will face a shutdown on Mondays, New Panvel West on Tuesdays, Kalamboli on Wednesdays, Karanjade on Thursdays, and Kalundre and Kamothe on Fridays.

Ulwe And Dronagiri To Get Alternate-Day Supply

However, the water supply arrangement will be different in certain parts of Ulwe and Dronagiri. In Ulwe, Sectors 8, 9, 10B, 15C, 16, 17 and 18, along with Shelghar, Bamandongari, Nhava, Shivajinagar and Nhava Khadi, will receive water on alternate days instead of having a fixed weekly 24-hour shutdown.

Similarly, Dronagiri, covering Sectors 1, 2, 11, 12, 15, 30, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 and 55, along with Dhutum, Bhendkhal, Pagota, Funde, Navghar, Navghar Pada, Bokadvira and Kunde, will also receive water on alternate days.

CIDCO Appeals For Judicious Water Use

CIDCO has urged residents to take note of the schedule and make necessary arrangements for storing water and managing their daily requirements. The authority has particularly appealed to housing societies to monitor their overhead tanks and ensure that stored water is used carefully.

As part of its water conservation drive, CIDCO has cautioned residents against using drinking water for non-essential purposes, including washing vehicles and filling swimming pools. The authority has warned that penal action will be initiated if such violations are noticed.

It has also asked residents to ensure that overhead tanks in individual homes and housing complexes do not overflow. Leaking taps and pipelines should be repaired immediately, while taps should not be left running unnecessarily.

CIDCO has further advised citizens not to discard stored water merely because it has become stale, urging them to use available water judiciously rather than waste it.

The spokesperson said water conservation could not be left to the administration alone and required collective responsibility from residents. The authority has appealed to citizens to restrict drinking water consumption to essential needs and extend cooperation until the restrictions are withdrawn.

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The 15% cut and weekly shutdowns are intended to conserve existing reserves and manage supply through the coming months, with the state government’s water management directives remaining in force until August 31, 2027.

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