Navi Mumbai: CIDCO hands over Information centre building to DGIPR

Navi Mumbai: An MoU for the transfer of the Information Centre building in Nerul in Navi Mumbai was signed between the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations and CIDCO on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The MoU was handed over to Sanjay Mukherjee.

Minister of State Aditi Tatkare appreciated the work of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations. He said that the state-of-the-art building of the Information Centre at Nerul in Navi Mumbai would be useful for the work of the department. The digital library will soon be started at the information centre.

The Information centre building has a grand space of about 6,883 square feet, constricted by CIDCO. The building has conference rooms on the first and second floor, offices, multi-purpose halls, guest rooms, waiting rooms, kitchens, parking and other facilities. It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.58 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:47 AM IST