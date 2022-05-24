Navi Mumbai: CIDCO completes transfer of 908 hectares of mangrove land to forest department

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) completed the process of transfer of a total of about 908 hectares of Mangrove land on May 24, 2022.

Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment of state-directed CIDCO to transfer mangrove land during a meeting held on May 18 to the forest department.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director, CIDCO, Virendra Tiwari, APCCF, Mangrove Cell, Maharashtra, Kailash Shinde Joint MD CIDCO, Ravi Kumar, Chief Planner, CIDCO, Adarsh Reddy, DCF, Mangrove Cell were present during the occasion.

"CIDCO has always cooperated in environmental protection, conservation initiatives and sustainable development. As a part of this, under the guidance of Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister and following the High court orders, the mangrove land has been handed over to the Forest Department," said CIDCO in a statement issued on Tuesday.

About 1,458 hectares of Mangroves Land in Thane taluka under CIDCO possession had already been transferred to the Forest Department in the past.

"As per the directions given by the Environment Minister, the process of handing over mangroves land of about 908 hectares has been completed by CIDCO. Out of this, 279 Ha. of land is in the possession of CIDCO and the remaining mangrove land is private and hence given NOC. So far, CIDCO has handed over 1258 Ha. of mangrove lands in Panvel and Uran Tehsil and with this, CIDCO has completed the process of handing over all mangrove lands in Navi Mumbai," stated the statement.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:55 PM IST