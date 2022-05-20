Navi Mumbai: CIDCO hands over 14 plots to NMMC for disabled persons to set up stalls, civic chief directs to expedite process

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has invited applications from disabled persons for the allotment of stalls for their self-employment. For a long time, disabled persons have been demanding stalls in the city. However, there was a delay from CIDCO in transferring plots to NMMC for setting up stalls.

NMMC has received a total of 14 plots from CIDCO across the city for the purposes. Municipal Commissioner and civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with the property and architecture departments and directed them to expedite the process of the development of plots and design of the stalls. He has also set a deadline of one month.

Bangar directed officials to pay special attention while designing the stalls. All the stalls will have a proper arrangement like ramps so that disabled people can easily move. In addition, he directed that while developing the plot, necessary facilities like toilets should be provided in such a way that it would be easy for the disabled to use.

The stalls will be modern and the civic body will make a physical inspection of plots received from CIDCO. The Assistant Commissioner from wards along with the executive engineer will inspect the 14 plots.

“NMMC is positive about providing stalls for self-employment to the disabled and the civic body is making efforts to complete this work in a planned manner to expedite the process,” said an official from the Property department of NMMC.

Maruti Lande, president of Apnag Sena of Navi Mumbai said that the need for stalls for disabled persons is much higher than the civic body will make available.

“In last 5 years, more than 5,000 disabled persons had submitted applications for stalls. However, hardly 10 per cent of them will get,” said Lande, adding that till others get stalls, they should be allowed to do their small business without any action.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:06 PM IST