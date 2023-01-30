Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | Photo: File

Navi Mumbai: Even as CIDCO’s Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe awaits public inaugural, a tender has been floated to appoint an operator to run it. The cultural centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore, was developed to preserve its original Agri-Koli inhabitants.

The state-of-the-art building has been gathering dust ever since it was made operational in August-September last year. The centre is believed to be the first place of entertainment in Ulwe and adjoining nodes.

Planning agency will give licenses and collect fees for 5 years

According to a CIDCO official, a request for the proposal (RFP) has been floated to appoint a contractor to operate and maintain the premises on a license arrangement. The planning agency will give licenses and collect fees as decided for five years.

In Feb 2022, the then Urban Development Minister and present Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde was supposed to visit the centre and oversee its progress. However, it was postponed at the last moment.

Now, as per the tender documents, the selected operator will make a fixed upfront payment to CIDCO and enter into an agreement for five years. The operator can market and brand Bhoomiputra Bhavan for its operation and maintenance. It can generate revenue through entry fees, bookings, parking fees and running a cafeteria.

There is parking for over a 100 vehicles in front of Bamandongri railway station on the Nerul-Uran railway route. The centre is easily accessible from Nerul, Seawoods, Belapur and Panvel. It’s similar to Vishnudas Bhave auditorium at Vashi.

The centre is a two-storey building with a basement, parking lot, kitchen, toilet, multi-purpose hall, auditorium and training and aviation academy for young project affected persons (PAPs). As the traditional occupations of traditional fishing and agriculture are being transformed into urban occupations, the building will not only help in preserving the ancient rich culture and traditions but also will be of good use in providing various business opportunities to the community.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)