Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to prepare DPR for solar energy at railway stations and other places

In order to address climate change with sustainable infrastructure development, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will soon set up solar energy infrastructure at its properties including railway stations across the city. The planning agency has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for preparing a detailed project report on solar power generation on CIDCO properties.

Some of the properties tentatively identified for solar installations are railway stations and their parking lots, metro stations and their parking lots, sewage treatment plant (STP), water treatment plant (WTP), CIDCO office buildings, CIDCO exhibition centre, the road-over-bridge, public stadium if any, foot-over-bridge, skywalks and lakes or water bodies.

According to a senior official from CIDCO, the objective is to identify the potential of renewable energy (solar) at railway stations and other facilities of CIDCO. “This is an initiative towards “Sustainable Infrastructure Development” to address the Climate Change,” said the official.

As per the tender document, the appointed consultant will have to prepare the feasibility report. It will have to carry out the environmental impact assessment report. The appointed consultant will also have to prepare the report for the necessary clearances, compliances, regulatory requirements to be adopted. It will also provide technical support in terms of getting all necessary approvals from various Government and non-Government agencies.

The feasibility report will have two scenarios—the first with other structures without railway stations and the second with railway stations. “The appointed consultant will have to see the feasibility with or without railway station including cost, developing on PPP model and post-execution, the sale of power. The consultant will have to complete the DPR in 9 months after awarding the contract.

At present, railway stations in Navi Mumbai are maintained by CIDCO and there are a number of commercial establishments. The rooftop of the station premises has a huge potential for solar energy. In addition, CIDCO is developing Metro rail and it has a number of premises like CIDCO exhibition centre and an auditorium where the solar installation can be done.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:55 PM IST