Navi Mumbai: CIDCO finalizes SOP for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has finalized the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for Ancillary Area FSI for the plots allotted to the airport project affected people (PAPs) in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) site of Pushpak Nagar.

The development of plots in Pushpak Nagar will be carried out as per the Unified Development and Control Promotion regulations (UDCPRs), issued by the Urban Development department of the state government. In tune with provisions of UDCPRs, CIDCO has permitted Ancillary Area FSI over and above the basic FSI of 1.5. The Airport PAPs had requested that ancillary area FSI NOC for the plots be granted at a faster pace.

In the UDCPR, a new concept ancillary FSI has been introduced to denote common areas such as lifts, lobbies, staircases, flower beds, etc., which were earlier excluded from FSI computation. For residential construction, and ancillary FSI of 60 percent has been proposed.

Pushpak Nagar Node of Navi Mumbai is being developed by CIDCO with adequate social and physical infrastructure for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) PAPs. The PAPs have been allotted plots by CIDCO under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Responding positively, CIDCO has finalised SOPs for issuance of a NOC for Ancillary Area FSI. Accordingly, a prescribed format by the Department of Chief Land and Survey Officer has been approved. Applications in the prescribed format for Ancillary Area FSI NOC will be processed after due approval from CIDCO’s Finance Department. The management will thereafter grant approval after considering the applicant’s demand. The entire process will be completed within the stipulated time.

The SOP finalised for Ancillary Area FSI NOC by CIDCO will thus pave the way for the accelerated pace of development in Pushpak Nagar.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:56 PM IST