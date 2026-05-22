Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Faces Strong Opposition Over Proposed Tree Felling And Underground Power Line Work In Kharghar

Environmental activists and residents raise objections during CIDCO’s public hearing on proposed tree cutting and infrastructure work in Kharghar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 22: A public hearing conducted by CIDCO regarding the proposed tree felling in Kharghar witnessed strong objections and demands for greater transparency from social activists and local residents.

The hearing, organised by CIDCO’s Tree Authority Department at Raigad Bhavan on May 21, focused on objections submitted by citizens and social organisations regarding the proposed cutting of trees linked to infrastructure works in the area.

Among those present were Kiran Prakash Patil, Shekhar Sawant of Konkan Krishi Vikas Pratishthan, former corporator Netra Kiran Patil, environmental activist Jyoti Nadkarni and several local citizens.

CIDCO officials, including Garden Officer Geeta Sawant, Assistant Garden Officer Rohit Memane, Executive Engineer Nandkumar Kulkarni, Senior Planner Mithilesh Patil and Assistant Executive Engineer Ravi Karad, also attended the hearing.

Activists question project justification

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the necessity of the proposed tree felling, its possible environmental impact and various technical aspects related to the project.

Activists questioned the justification for undergrounding high-voltage power lines and proposing tree felling when no concrete development plan for the area has been approved.

“Without a clear development plan in place, proposing tree cutting and underground high-voltage power line work raises serious concerns,” said Kiran Prakash Patil.

Questions were also raised regarding the coordination between CIDCO’s electricity and planning departments over the underground power line project. Some attendees expressed suspicion that the work could potentially benefit private contractors or future construction projects.

Demand for transparency

“Prima facie, there appears to be a possibility that certain private contractors or proposed construction projects may benefit from this work. We have demanded a detailed inquiry and complete transparency in the process,” Patil added.

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Yuva Prerna Social Organisation has also submitted a written representation to CIDCO demanding clarity on environmental protection measures, public interest safeguards and the appropriate use of public resources.

The organisation urged the authorities to adopt a transparent approach while taking decisions that could significantly impact the environment and local residents.

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