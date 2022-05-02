Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for sale of residential and residential cum commercial plots

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to extend the e-tender and e-auction process for the scheme of sale of 275 shops, a scheme for the lease of 153 residential and 18 residential cum commercial plots across different nodes in Navi Mumbai.

The Corporation has decided to extend the deadline of all these schemes so that more citizens can avail the benefit on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Ramzan Eid.

The deadline for the submission of the applications and payment of EMD for 153 residential plots and 18 residential cum commercial plots has been extended till 6 May 2022 and similarly, the deadline for closed bids has been extended till 05 May 2022. The e-auction process will take place on 6 May 2022 and the result of the scheme will be announced on 9 May 2022.

Similarly, the deadline for the submission of applications and payment of EMD for the 275 commercial shops has been extended till May 17, 2022. The deadline for the submission of closed bids has been extended to 16 May 2022 while the e-auction process has been extended till May 17, 2022. The result of the scheme will be announced on May 20, 2022.

Applicants should visit CIDCO’s website www.eacuction.cidcoindia.com for details of the scheme.

“The mega scheme for the sale of plots was planned to provide relief to the common citizens, developers, and businessmen that were affected due to the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic lockdown. With the extension of the deadline for this scheme, more citizens will be able to avail the benefits of this scheme and the joy of the upcoming festivals of Akshaya Tritiya and Ramzan Eid will be doubled.” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

The extension given to the scheme will provide enough time for the citizens to apply for the scheme. Accordingly, the extension has also been given for the processes of payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), submission of closed bids, and e-auction.

