Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for Mass Housing Scheme to November 2022

Representative Image | AFP

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has granted an extension for the online registration of the Mass Housing Scheme from August- 2022 till November 3, 2022, due to the overwhelming response and demand by the citizens. The deadline for the payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerized draw has been extended accordingly.

The last date for the online registration of applicants was October 3 2022. However, in order to facilitate more and more citizens to avail benefit of the scheme, CIDCO has granted the extension till November 3, 2022, for the online registration for the applicants. Also, the extension has been granted for the online registration of the scheme of sale of 245 commercial shops from CIDCO’s various housing complexes and commercial premises at Navi Mumbai railway stations.

CIDCO launched the mass housing scheme on August 31, 2022, and made available 4,158 apartments in CIDCO’s housing complexes located in various nodes of Navi Mumbai for sale. Out of the 4,158 affordable apartments, 404 apartments are available for the EWS category under PMAY and 3,754 apartments are available for the general category. Also, 245 commercial shops from CIDCO’s various housing complexes and 06 commercial premises at Navi Mumbai railway stations were made available under another scheme.

According to the revised schedule, online registration for Mass Housing Scheme August-2022 can be completed by 03 November 2022. The online application can be submitted till November 4, 2022. The online payment process has to be completed by November 7, 2022. The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on November 14, 2022, and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on November 18, 2022, on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com/. The computerized draw for the scheme will be held on November 22, 2022.

As per the revised schedule for the scheme of sale of commercial shops in various CIDCO housing complexes and commercial premises in Navi Mumbai railway stations, the online registration of the application, payment of EMD and processing fee can be completed by November 9, 2022. The closed bids can be submitted till November 8, 2022. The e-auction will be conducted on November 9, 2022, and the result will be declared on November 11, 2022.