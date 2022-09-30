Navi Mumbai: CIDCO announces special campaign 'Seva Pandharawada', will clear pending applications of citizens | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra Government organised a fortnightly campaign 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita Pandharwada Seva' wherein they undertook resolving pending applications on civic issues and others from September 17 to October 2.

As the campaign nears its conclusion this Sunday (October 2), the City and Industrial Development Corporation plans to clear pending applications with the agency.

Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO, has directed officials to clear pending applications related to the services provided by the agency like registration or transfer of property and new water connections and others. The drive will be carried out in all the nodal offices of CIDCO on October 1.

What is 'Seva Pandharwada'?

The special campaign Seva Pandharawada is being run for clearing the pending applications of the common citizens related to various government departments and services.

Under the campaign pending applications on Aaple Sarkar, Grievance Redressal System and other web portals, up to September 10 will be cleared.

The pending applications related to the services provided by CIDCO like the registration of transfer of property and new water connections will be cleared on a priority basis.