Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping, 3 Dumper Drivers Booked Near Vashi Toll Naka

CIDCO officials and police intercepted three dumpers allegedly carrying construction debris for unauthorised dumping near Vashi toll naka | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 16, 2026: CIDCO has launched a crackdown on illegal transportation and dumping of debris on land acquired by the corporation, with three dumper drivers booked in two cases near Vashi toll naka on Tuesday.

Joint Drive Targets Illegal Dumping

The action was carried out as part of a joint drive involving CIDCO's vigilance and engineering departments, security personnel and Navi Mumbai traffic police, aimed at preventing unauthorised dumping of construction debris on vacant plots under CIDCO's jurisdiction.

CIDCO Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde said the corporation would continue to take action against those using its vacant land as dumping grounds.

"Unauthorised dumping of debris not only damages CIDCO's land but can also pose risks to public health and the environment. We are conducting joint checks with the police and our field teams and will take action against vehicles found transporting debris for illegal dumping," Mengde said.

Driver Booked Near Vashi Toll Naka

On Tuesday, dumper driver Rasool Sheikh, 33, a resident of Jogeshwari, was intercepted near Vashi toll naka at around 12.58 pm while allegedly transporting debris to dump it on an open plot under CIDCO's jurisdiction. Vashi police registered a case against him under Sections 280 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In a separate action at around 4.30 pm, two other dumpers were intercepted near the same location. Their drivers, Vijay Ranjan Chaurasia, 33, a resident of Pendhar, Taloja, and Shahid Ali, 26, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly transporting debris for dumping at different vacant plots under CIDCO.

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Environmental Risks Cited

Vashi police registered another case in connection with the second incident.

CIDCO officials said the debris being transported and dumped without authorisation could cause environmental damage and pose a threat to human health. The corporation has appealed to citizens to report cases of illegal debris dumping in the CIDCO area to the concerned police station or through its official website.

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