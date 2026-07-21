Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Conducts Computerised Lottery For 8,795 EWS Homes; Other Category Draws Deferred Amid HC Proceedings

CIDCO officials conduct the computerised lottery for 8,795 EWS homes under the 'My Preferred CIDCO Home – My 1st Choice' housing scheme in Navi Mumbai | X - @CIDCO_Ltd

Navi Mumbai, July 20, 2026: CIDCO on Monday conducted the computerised lottery for 8,795 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) tenements under its 'My Preferred CIDCO Home – My 1st Choice' housing scheme at CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur.

The draw was carried out through a transparent, human intervention-free software system, with the list of successful applicants published on the CIDCO Homes website.

The lottery was conducted exclusively for EWS tenements, while the draw for the remaining categories has been deferred until further orders of the Hon'ble High Court.

Over 10,800 Applications Received

The housing scheme, launched in December 2025, offered 8,795 EWS homes at Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ulwe and Kharkopar. CIDCO received 10,832 applications for these tenements.

The draw was conducted by CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal in the presence of Joint Managing Directors Shantanu Goel and Dr Raja Dayanidhi, Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde, National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director (IT) Narendra Bhamare, Deputy Director (IT) Habiba A. L., In-charge General Manager (Housing) Shrinivas Mokalikar and other senior CIDCO officials.

CIDCO Reaffirms Housing Commitment

Speaking on the occasion, Mudgal said, "CIDCO is committed to providing quality homes to citizens from the Economically Weaker Section. Our homes are constructed using superior-quality materials, modern technology and designs prepared by reputed firms to ensure durability and high living standards."

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The results of the lottery have been made available on the CIDCO Homes portal for applicants to check their status.

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