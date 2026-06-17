Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Appoints Senior IAS Officer Ashwin Mudgal As Vice Chairman And Managing Director

Ashwin Mudgal assumed charge as CIDCO's Vice Chairman and Managing Director at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | X - @CIDCO_Ltd

Navi Mumbai, June 18: Senior IAS officer Ashwin Mudgal on Wednesday assumed charge as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VCMD) of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), succeeding to one of the key leadership positions in Maharashtra's urban development sector.

Mudgal, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took over the charge at CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur. Prior to his appointment, he was serving as the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Speaking after assuming office, Mudgal said that ensuring the timely and quality completion of all major ongoing CIDCO projects would be his top priority.

“CIDCO is one of the country's leading planning and development corporations, and its ambitious projects are contributing significantly to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My foremost priority will be to ensure that all major projects being implemented by CIDCO are completed within the stipulated timelines and to the highest quality standards,” he said.

Timely completion of projects top priority

During his administrative career spanning nearly two decades, Mudgal has held several key positions across Maharashtra. He began his service as Assistant Collector in Nashik district and later served as Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Pandharpur and Solapur, Chief Executive Officer of the Sangli Zilla Parishad, District Collector of Satara and Yavatmal, Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur, Chairman of the Nagpur Improvement Trust, and Additional Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur.

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Extensive experience in urban governance

A commerce graduate, Mudgal brings extensive experience in administration, urban governance and infrastructure development to his new role at CIDCO, which is currently executing several major infrastructure and township projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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