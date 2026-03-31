Mumbai News: Senior IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Takes Charge As BMC Commissioner, Brings 31 Years Of Administrative Experience; All You Need To Know

Ashwini Bhide assumes charge as Mumbai civic chief with focus on infrastructure projects and monsoon preparedness | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil - FPJ

Mumbai, March 31: As Ashwini Bhide, who has 31 years of experience in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), takes charge as the new civic commissioner of Mumbai, she is tasked with handling key infrastructure projects, pre-monsoon preparations, and other civic issues.

Her appointment comes two months after the BMC elections, in which the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance won, and a month after the administration presented the massive budget of over Rs 80,000 crore.

Track record of delivering key projects

However, Bhide is known for her firm, no-nonsense, and result-oriented administrative style, with a strong track record of delivering complex projects. Most notably, she implemented Mumbai’s first underground Metro 3 project, for which she was coined the "Metro woman". She has served in Mumbai for the last 17 years.

Early life and education

Born in Maharashtra's Sangli district, Bhide is a 1995-batch IAS officer. She achieved an All India Rank 9 in the recruitment exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and topped among women candidates. Bhide holds a postgraduate degree in English literature and an MBA.

Administrative journey

She later helmed the Zila Parishads in Sindhudurg and Nagpur as CEO, where she was noticed for her work in the fields of water management and rural development. Bhide also worked as the Deputy Secretary to the Governor.

From 2008 to 2014, she served as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. After serving a year as Secretary, School & Sports, from 2015, Bhide holds the post of MD of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which she still continues to hold as additional charge.

From 2020 to 2024, Bhide served as the Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC, during which she played a pivotal role in implementing the Mumbai Coastal Road project. Before returning to the BMC as Commissioner, she served as Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary at the Chief Minister's Office.

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Close association with state leadership

Bhide is a trusted bureaucrat of CM Devendra Fadnavis and has worked closely with the state leadership in key administrative roles.

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