Mumbai News: Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide Becomes First Woman BMC Commissioner, Takes Charge After Bhushan Gagrani’s Retirement | VIDEO

Ashwini Bhide assumes charge as Mumbai’s first woman civic chief, marking a historic moment for BMC | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, March 31: A history was created in the 153-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, March 31, as the country's richest civic body got its first woman commissioner.

Senior IAS officer from the 1995 batch, Ashwini Bhide, took charge as the new Mumbai civic chief as the incumbent commissioner Bhushan Gagrani retired. Bhide is likely to get a full tenure until 2030.

Appointment and background

Bhide was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and held additional charge as MD of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL). She will continue holding the additional charge as the MMRCL MD.

Although the official order was issued on Tuesday afternoon, the decision was made on Monday late night during a meeting held between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over Gagrani's successor.

In the final round of consideration, names like Sanjay Mukherjee and Aseem Gupta, who was said to be the first choice of DCM Shinde, were discussed for the BMC Chief's post. But Bhide stood the front runner due to her experience and administrative style.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: New BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide says, "Today I take charge as BMC Commissioner before too I worked for BMC as on additional post but today happy moment for me and my team we will work for the growth of BMC..." pic.twitter.com/XF63jM8DkD — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2026

Previous experience in BMC

Bhide has served as the Additional Municipal Commissioner at the BMC for four years, from May 2020 to March 2024. Speaking with the media after taking charge on Tuesday, the new BMC Commissioner said, "I feels like Gharwapsi (return to home). It was only two years before I served in the BMC. I am happy to be back, I know the working, administration and the challenges." She acknowledged that she has been receiving congratulatory messages for being the first woman civic commissioner for Mumbai.

Focus on women and accessibility

Asked as to what will be on her agenda for women, Bhide stressed accessibility for women at all spheres. "The women's security and transportation in Mumbai has always been the priority. There's a reason Mumbai has high women in the workforce. We will work towards accessibility for women," she said.

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Assurance on monsoon preparedness

Bhide also said that Mumbai will not flood this monsoon, as the city's flood resilience has increased.

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