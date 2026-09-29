Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Allows Existing Homeowners To Apply For Select FCFS Homes In Kharghar, Seawoods

CIDCO has opened select FCFS housing projects to Navi Mumbai residents who already own a home but have never availed of a CIDCO housing scheme | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Navi Mumbai residents who already own a dwelling unit can now apply for select CIDCO homes under the First Come First Serve (FCFS) scheme, with the City and Industrial Development Corporation relaxing its earlier 'No Dwelling Unit in Navi Mumbai' condition for non-PMAY projects.

Eligibility Condition Relaxed

The relaxation will allow applicants who have a house in Navi Mumbai in their own name or in the name of a family member to book an available CIDCO tenement, provided neither the applicant nor the family member has previously availed of a tenement under any CIDCO housing scheme.

The relaxation applies to available homes in three non-PMAY projects — Swapnapurti CHS in Kharghar, KH-3 Vastuvihar-Celebration in Kharghar and NRI Complex in Seawoods.

"With this relaxation, residents who already have a dwelling unit in Navi Mumbai but have not previously availed of a CIDCO housing scheme can also participate in the FCFS booking process. Applicants can directly select a tenement based on availability," a CIDCO spokesperson said.

Homes Still Available Under FCFS

Some tenements offered under the FCFS scheme launched in June 2026 are still available. Unlike a lottery-based allotment, applicants can choose and book a tenement of their preference, subject to availability.

The move provides an opportunity for existing homeowners who were earlier excluded by the eligibility condition to consider purchasing another CIDCO tenement in the three projects.

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CIDCO said immediate possession would be given after receipt of all payments and completion of the necessary formalities.

Applicants can check the availability of tenements and booking details on the CIDCO FCFS portal.

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