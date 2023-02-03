Navi Mumbai: CIDCO achieves target of Zero Pendency through EODB Portal | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has achieved the target of zero pendency for the services provided through the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal. CIDCO has achieved the target of zero pendency by clearing the files related to the services provided through the EODB portal. CIDCO has also established an Ease of Doing Business Cell to provide free guidance to the citizens for the use of the EODB portal. This is another revolutionary step taken by CIDCO towards e-governance.

CIDCO MD spoke on EODB Portal

“The Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Portal will facilitate, streamline and digitize CIDCO's services to provide faster, transparent and efficient services to various entities such as common citizens, investors, builders, and developers. Also, the significant target of zero pendency has been achieved through this portal,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO

About EODB portal and its services:

CIDCO has established an Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal www.cidcoindia.com/eodb to provide all the online services in one place i.e. Single Window Clearance. Currently services like Estate Services MTS – 64 number of sub-services, Building permission service – 04 number of sub-services, Engineering services – 03 number of sub-services, General Services – 04 Number of sub-services, NAINA Related Services – 04 Number of sub-services are being provided under the EODB Portal. Likewise, citizens will get to know the status of an application and the time required for the services through the portal.

The EODB Cell has been set up in front of the entrance gate at CIDCO Bhavan for the purpose of informing citizens about the EODB portal. A facility for submission of online applications for the above-mentioned services has been made available free of cost to the citizens through the EODB portal by CIDCO at this center, excluding charges for the services.

A facility of the EODB Cell will be set up at all nodal offices of CIDCO very soon. CIDCO has appealed to the citizens to visit the EODB cell in front of the entrance gate of CIDCO Bhavan to avail the benefit of these services instead of falling prey to any person claiming to be an intermediary/agent for these services.

