Navi Mumbai Chit Fund Scam: Family Dupes 17 Investors Of ₹3.30 Crore With 15-Day Return Promise, Flees

A chit fund scam worth Rs 3.30 crore has surfaced in Sarde village of Uran, where three members of a family allegedly duped 17 investors and several villagers by luring them with promises of high returns within just 15 days. | AI

Navi Mumbai: A chit fund scam worth Rs 3.30 crore has surfaced in Sarde village of Uran, where three members of a family allegedly duped 17 investors and several villagers by luring them with promises of high returns within just 15 days. The accused have fled after locking their house, and police have launched a search to trace them.

Trio Started Scheme a Year Ago

The accused have been identified as Pravin Narayan Patil (46), Vinayak Narayan Patil (43), and Kamiksha Vinayak Patil (37), all residents of Sarde village. According to police, the trio had started a chit fund investment scheme about a year ago, promising investors lucrative returns in a short span.

Under the scheme, villagers were asked to invest Rs 11,000 for one ID, with the assurance that they would receive Rs 19,000 within 15 days. Initially, the accused allegedly paid returns to a few investors to gain their trust, after which more villagers began investing larger amounts.

Complainant Invested ₹26 Lakh

Complainant Aditi Patil stated that she had invested Rs 26.07 lakh through 237 IDs in the scheme. Similarly, 17 major investors along with several others collectively invested through 2,769 IDs, amounting to Rs 3.30 crore.

However, when the maturity period ended, the accused allegedly failed to return either the principal amount or the promised returns. As villagers started demanding their money back, the accused reportedly locked their house and fled the village along with their relatives.

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With the accused remaining unreachable for several days, the affected villagers approached Uran Police Station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 396(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

A police officer said, “Citizens should remain cautious and avoid investing in unauthorized chit fund schemes that promise unusually high or quick returns, as such schemes often turn out to be fraudulent.”

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

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