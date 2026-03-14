Panvel: Civic Body Launches Inspection Drive As Private Doctors Fail To Register

Only a limited number of private doctors have reportedly registered with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) despite repeated appeals from the civic health department, officials said. | File Image

Only a limited number of private doctors have reportedly registered with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) despite repeated appeals from the civic health department, officials said.

In response, the civic body has decided to launch an inspection drive to verify medical practitioners operating within its jurisdiction.

Urban, Rural, and MIDC Areas Host 700 Doctors; Few Submit Details

According to officials, around 700 private doctors are practising in the municipal area, including in urban localities, rural pockets and the MIDC belt. However, only a small number have submitted their details to the municipal authorities.

Taking note of the poor response, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi has decided to form a flying squad to conduct inspections and verify the credentials of practitioners.

Doctors Directed to Submit Qualifications

“All private doctors must submit details of their qualifications and clinics to the municipal health department so that the administration has proper records of practising doctors,” Gosavi said.

He added that if citizens suspect that unqualified or bogus doctors are treating patients, they should report the matter directly to the civic authorities.

“If complaints are received about treatment being provided by bogus doctors, strict action will certainly be taken,” Gosavi said.

Officials said the move aims to ensure better monitoring of medical practitioners and prevent illegal medical practice, thereby safeguarding public health.

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