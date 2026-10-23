Navi Mumbai: Centre Orders Probe Into Suspected Poisoning Of Over 25 Mature Trees In Belapur; Activists Allege Deliberate Damage

Environmental activists are attempting to save more than 25 mature trees allegedly damaged by suspected chemical injections and other forms of injury in Kille Gaothan, CBD Belapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 22: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has directed the Maharashtra Forest Department to investigate the suspected poisoning of more than 25 mature trees in Kille Gaothan, CBD Belapur, and submit an action-taken report following a complaint raised by environmental groups with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry’s Forest Protection Division issued the directive in response to a grievance lodged through the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) public grievance portal. It has asked the State Forest Department to examine the matter under applicable laws and regulations and submit a report to both the complainant and the Ministry at the earliest.

The communication was addressed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Maharashtra, with a copy to Sanjay Kumar Chauhan, Assistant Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry’s Forest Protection Division.

Trees Show Signs Of Suspected Poisoning

Environmental activists have alleged that more than 25 trees were deliberately damaged through drilled holes, cuts to their bark and suspected chemical injections.

Liquid was reportedly oozing from some trunks, while a foul chemical odour was also noticed. Photographs submitted with the complaint show visible damage to the trees, although the cause is yet to be established.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar expressed hope that the Centre’s intervention would prompt swift action by the state authorities and help establish accountability.

He cited an earlier complaint by NatConnect against tree felling in Powai, Mumbai, following which the Centre’s intervention led local forest officials to visit the site and stop the felling. Kumar said a similar response was expected in Belapur to protect the affected trees.

Activists Question Civic Response

Paramdeep Garewal, a local activist spearheading efforts to revive the damaged trees, said repeated complaints and a signature campaign had failed to elicit an effective response from the local authorities, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO.

Vishnu Joshi, convenor of Parsik Greens, urged CIDCO and NMMC to take the protection of mature trees seriously, particularly as concerns over deteriorating air quality continue to grow.

“Authorities must act before it is too late. Saplings take years to grow into mature trees that absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. With air quality worsening by the day, we cannot afford to lose trees that provide these essential ecological services,” Joshi said.

Call For Greater Urban Green Cover

Kumar also highlighted the 3-30-300 urban greening principle, which calls for residents to be able to see at least three trees from their homes, neighbourhoods to have 30% tree-canopy cover, and everyone to have access to quality green space within 300 metres.

“Cities must expand their green cover, not allow mature trees to be destroyed. Protecting existing trees and improving urban greenery must become a priority,” he said.

The affected trees include bhokar, badam, palm, tamarind and beri varieties. They stand behind the NRI Coastal Police Station, close to the NMMC headquarters.

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Residents and environmental activists have undertaken efforts to revive the damaged trees with expert guidance. These include treating the affected portions and improving soil conditions in an attempt to save the trees.

The Forest Department’s investigation is expected to establish the cause of the damage and determine whether any action is warranted under the applicable laws.

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